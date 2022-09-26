Buccaneers seek alternative plans vs. Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on some contingency plans ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday, which can impact both teams' practice schedules ahead of the game.

The alternate plans include seeking practice locations outside of Tampa Bay for Wednesday and Thursday and moving Sunday's game if needed, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

“Right now, we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,” Bowles said.

Nearby cities in Florida that will be vacant this weekend include Jacksonville and Miami, as both the Jaguars and Dolphins are on the road this week.

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will also be free as the Saints are playing an international game on Sunday against the Vikings in England.

The Buccaneers (2-1) are scheduled to take on the Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 8:20 p.m. ET.