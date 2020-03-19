Buccaneers schedule, opponents: Predicting Tom Brady's record in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all of a sudden a legitimate contender in the NFC with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly expected to sign with the team in NFL free agency.

Brady's arrival would give the Bucs an elite quarterback for the first time in franchise history and improve an offense that already includes several top-tier talents, most notably wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Oddsmakers also agree that Tampa Bay is a real threat to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2020. They have given the Buccaneers the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs, however, don't have a particularly easy schedule next season Sure, the NFC South isn't great outside of the Bucs and New Orleans Saints, but Tampa Bay has to play a tough NFC North in 2020, as well as a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as part of four games versus the AFC West.

Let's take a look at the Buccaneers' regular season opponents for 2020, and predict their win/loss record in Brady's first season with Tampa Bay. The full schedule with dates and times for each game has not yet been released.

Home Opponents

Green Bay Packers: Loss

Kansas City Chiefs: Loss

Minnesota Vikings: Win

New Orleans Saints: Win

Los Angeles Chargers: Win

Atlanta Falcons: Win

Carolina Panthers: Win

Los Angeles Rams: Win

















Road Opponents

Chicago Bears: Win

Detroit Lions: Win

Denver Broncos: Win

Las Vegas Raiders: Win

New Orleans Saints: Loss

Atlanta Falcons: Loss

Carolina Panthers: Win

New York Giants: Win

















Win/loss record prediction: 12-4

