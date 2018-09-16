Buccaneers, Ryan Fitzpatrick still rolling in win over Eagles

Since the day the suspension against Jameis Winston was announced, one of the questions that has been asked is what will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do if Ryan Fitzpatrick plays well in the first three games of the season? Will Fitzpatrick keep the starting job after Winston’s suspension ends, or does Winston just get the job back?

Well, we’re two games into Winston’s three-game punishment and Fitzpatrick is playing well.

Home opening win vs. Philadelphia

On Sunday, the Buccaneers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener and got their second win in as many games this season, 27-21.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP)

The Buccaneers scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard catch-and-run from Fitzpatrick to DeSean Jackson, who got the big play against his former team. Philadelphia tied the game late in the second quarter, but Tampa Bay scored the game’s next three touchdowns to take a 27-7 lead.

Fitzpatrick’s four touchdowns went to four receivers, including a second 75-yarder, to tight end O.J. Howard in the second quarter.

Another 400-yard game

Fitzpatrick, who will turn 36 later this season, has three 400-yard passing games in his career: two of them came in these two games against Philadelphia and last week against the New Orleans Saints.

On Sunday, Fitzpatrick was 27-for-33 (81.8 percent) for 402 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which came in the first quarter.

Through two games, Fitzpatrick has completed 48-of-61 (78.7 percent) for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and one pick.

Shinin’ Fitzmagic

Likely with some peer pressure, Fitzpatrick showed up to his postgame media conference apparently wearing Jackson’s clothes — and swag:

Fitzpatrick borrowed Jackson’s gold chains, but also was wearing the receiver’s jacket unzipped to his belly, and wore sunglasses to round out the look.

When you’re playing like Fitzpatrick has been, and might have unseated the franchise quarterback, you can wear what you want.

Oh, and Fitzpatrick also did a weird beard-rubbing warmup (video below) with one of his teammates before the game. It’s good to be QB1.

