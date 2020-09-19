Buccaneers rule out receiver Chris Godwin vs. Panthers

The Tampa Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin entered concussion protocol on Wednesday and was listed as doubtful late in the week. The team downgraded him on Saturday to being out for the game.

He was Tom Brady’s primary target in the veteran quarterback’s debut with the Buccaneers. He had six catches on seven targets for 79 yards in the 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin took a helmet-to-helmet hit from D.J. Swearinger during the fourth quarter and left the game. He did not show concussion symptoms Monday or Tuesday but he did on Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Receiver Scotty Miller and tight end O.J. Howard were the only two other players to finish with more than two catches in Week 1. Miller caught five for 73 yards. Howard had four for 36 yards and caught one of Brady’s two touchdown passes.

It’s the second straight week the Bucs are going into gameday with injury worries for star receivers. Mike Evans didn’t practice until the Friday before Week 1 and was listed as doubtful for the season opener. He caught the other touchdown against the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will not play in week 2 due to a concussion. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) More

More from Yahoo Sports: