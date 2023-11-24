Buccaneers rule Lavonte David, Jamel Dean out for Sunday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles ruled out a pair of defensive starters for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Jamel Dean will both miss the Week 12 road trip to Indianapolis. David is dealing with a groin injury while Dean is battling ankle and foot injuries.

The Bucs have also practiced without linebacker Devin White this week, but Bowles said he'll be a game-time decision with a foot injury.

"He ran around today," Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. "It's about how he feels on Sunday."

Cornerback Carlton Davis is also set to be a game-time call for the 4-6 Bucs.