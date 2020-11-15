Buccaneers' Ronald Jones ties for the third-longest run in NFL history against Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had just celebrated downing a punt at the 2-yard line when Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones II made it a moot point.

The Buccaneers’ running back burst through the line, broke through one tackle just past the 10-yard line and ran 98 yards for a touchdown. He looked like he could get caught from behind but went to another gear and avoided the defender’s swipe at his feet as he ran away to the end zone.

It was a historic run. It was the longest in Buccaneers history. It was also tied for the third-longest run in NFL history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs for a 98-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

There have been two 99-yard runs. Tony Dorsett did it in 1982 for the Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans back Derrick Henry ran for 99 yards in 2018. The only other 98-yard run in NFL history was by Ahman Green of the Green Bay Packers in 2003. There are only four 97-yard runs.

After his 98-yard dash, Jones is on a very short list.

Jones has had an up-and-down career since the Buccaneers drafted him, but he carved out a place in NFL history on one long run Sunday.

