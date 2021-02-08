Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski explains how Tom Brady got him to come back

'I've been waiting on you': Gronk says he came back for Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Tom Brady texted his good pal and star tight end Rob Gronkowski, inquiring whether he'd want to come down with him to Tampa Bay, Gronk told the now seven-time Super Bowl champion that it was about time.

"I've been waiting on you," Gronkowski said postgame. "I've been waiting for you to make a move!"

Gronkowski added that it was a series of conversations between himself and Brady rather than pinpointing just one instance in which the two decided to reunite forces in epic fashion to win their fourth Super Bowl together.

"It wasn't anything like, 'Rob, I want you to come back. Come to Tampa with me,'" Gronkowski said.

The pair spent nine seasons together since Gronk came into the league in 2010, making the Super Bowl four times and winning three of them. The triumph on a new team, though, shows their talent goes beyond any system.

Gronkowski said the 43-year-old Brady told him about his plans to leave the Patriots before the news broke back on March 20 of last year. A month and a series of conversations later, Gronkowski ended his 13-month retirement, and a fourth-round pick traded to New England made him a Buccaneer.

The 31-year-old tight end was Tampa Bay's leading receiver in its 31-9 win, catching six of Brady's passes for 67 yards and two scores. Planning to play next season as well, Gronkowski showed just how lethal his pairing with Brady truly is.

“Hands down, one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history,” he said. “I am not going to say it’s the greatest, but I would say it’s up there, for sure. To come down here to Tampa, come to an organization that was ready to win. Come down here to play with players, they are all fantastic players. Great guys. Just everyone overall. The story is just unbelievable and it definitely ranks up there as one of my biggest accomplishments, ever.”