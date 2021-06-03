Tom Brady now knows the day he will receive his seventh Super Bowl ring.

The Buccaneers have told players they will receive their rings at a private ceremony on July 22, two days before the start of training camp, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

At the ceremony, Brady will become the first player in NFL history to get a seventh Super Bowl ring. He’s already the only player with six Super Bowl rings. Former 49ers and Cowboys defensive lineman Charles Haley is the only player besides Brady with five Super Bowl rings.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will be receiving his fourth Super Bowl ring. Aside from Brady, Gronk is the only active NFL player who has been on four Super Bowl-winning teams.

Buccaneers to receive Super Bowl rings two days before start of training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk