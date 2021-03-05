Buccaneers raising ticket prices for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buccaneers have several big-name free agents they hope to re-sign. They probably won’t re-sign all of them.

But the biggest-name free agent they signed last year is returning, and Tom Brady will attempt to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy in 2021.

The Bucs should prove a top draw this coming season.

They ranked third in home attendance last season but drew only 123,127 for eight games. They hope to fill the 65,000-seat stadium this season, and it’s going to cost those fans more to see Brady and his teammates try to win back-to-back titles.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Bucs are raising season ticket prices for 2021.

Season ticket holders will pay from 10 to 45 percent for the 2021 season, according to invoices mailed with a letter from coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht.

After signing Brady in 2020, the Bucs raised season ticket prices 15 percent due to high demand.

“2020 was a magical season for our fans and organization that started with the arrival of Tom Brady along with Rob Gronkowski and many other top free agents and concluded with a history-making win in Super Bowl 55 at home in Raymond James Stadium,” Brian Ford, the Bucs’ chief operating officer, wrote to season ticket holders, via Stroud. “Over the past few seasons, we have invested more than $150 million in stadium renovations at Raymond James Stadium to ensure that it remains one of the country’s premier NFL stadiums. Along with those major improvements, we also routinely review our ticket pricing to ensure that our members receive unrivaled value and that we are aligned with pricing models throughout the league.

“Despite a marginal price increase for 2021, we still offer one of the most affordable average ticket prices in the NFL, with access to games starting as low as $40.”

Buccaneers raising ticket prices for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rangers sign defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider

    The Rangers announced the signings of defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider on Thursday morning.

  • Who is playing in the NBA All-Star game and what are the teams?

    LeBron James got first pick as he got most votes from fans, with Kevin Durant making first second-round pick

  • It’s official: Broncos use franchise tag on Justin Simmons

    It’s official: The Broncos confirmed earlier reports by announcing they have placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. It prevents Simmons from hitting the free agent market later this month and gives the team until July 15 to reach agreement on a long-term deal. They were unable to do that last year, [more]

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat

    New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup shortly before the club's game against Miami on Thursday night because of a toe injury. Williamson missed just his second game of the season on the same day he was picked to play for Team Durant in Sunday's All-Star Game. Williamson had played in 34 of New Orleans' first 35 games this season, averaging 25.6 points an 7.2 rebounds in a little more than 33 minutes per game.

  • Patriots free agency targets: Here are the 6 best options at EDGE

    Bud Dupree? Jadeveon Clowney? Here are the seX best EDGE options for the 2021 New England Patriots in free agency, in terms of scheme fit and and value.

  • China zoo 'tries to pass dog off as wolf'

    The animal in the wolf enclosure turned out to be a watchdog raised at the zoo.

  • Zion Williamson offers strong defense of Lonzo Ball, sounds off on critics

    After Lonzo Ball's strong play to start the season, Zion WIlliamson offered an impassioned defense of him on JJ Redick's podcast.

  • Five possible destinations for Blake Griffin after Pistons buyout

    If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.

  • Undefeated UFC star Israel Adesanya nears champ-champ status, and he's just getting started

    As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: After J.J. Watt signing, is Arizona the new free-agent hotspot destination?

    Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.

  • Israel Adesanya among 9 fighters with most to gain — or lose — at UFC 259

    Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.