Buccaneers raising ticket prices for 2021

The Buccaneers have several big-name free agents they hope to re-sign. They probably won’t re-sign all of them.

But the biggest-name free agent they signed last year is returning, and Tom Brady will attempt to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy in 2021.

The Bucs should prove a top draw this coming season.

They ranked third in home attendance last season but drew only 123,127 for eight games. They hope to fill the 65,000-seat stadium this season, and it’s going to cost those fans more to see Brady and his teammates try to win back-to-back titles.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Bucs are raising season ticket prices for 2021.

Season ticket holders will pay from 10 to 45 percent for the 2021 season, according to invoices mailed with a letter from coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht.

After signing Brady in 2020, the Bucs raised season ticket prices 15 percent due to high demand.

“2020 was a magical season for our fans and organization that started with the arrival of Tom Brady along with Rob Gronkowski and many other top free agents and concluded with a history-making win in Super Bowl 55 at home in Raymond James Stadium,” Brian Ford, the Bucs’ chief operating officer, wrote to season ticket holders, via Stroud. “Over the past few seasons, we have invested more than $150 million in stadium renovations at Raymond James Stadium to ensure that it remains one of the country’s premier NFL stadiums. Along with those major improvements, we also routinely review our ticket pricing to ensure that our members receive unrivaled value and that we are aligned with pricing models throughout the league.

“Despite a marginal price increase for 2021, we still offer one of the most affordable average ticket prices in the NFL, with access to games starting as low as $40.”

