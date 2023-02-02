Who will be the Buccaneers quarterback following Tom Brady’s retirement? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Tampa Bay’s options at quarterback. Charles says there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Bucs acquiring a veteran from the AFC. While he also thinks they could be in line to draft a quarterback with the 19th pick in the first round. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.