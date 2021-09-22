  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says NFL 'is a little softer than it used to be'

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady, in his 22nd seasons in the NFL, has seen some things.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and appeared in 10, has played with scores of teammates, has seen different offensive philosophies become popular while others have faded away, has seen rules amended and different points of emphasis enforced and he thinks today's game is softer than the one he entered.

Speaking on the Let's Go podcast, Brady was talking about the differences between the time when quarterbacks played mostly from the pocket years ago, compared to the contemporary game, when passers are often asked to be mobile and create outside the pocket.

"You’re definitely more injury prone because you’re out of the pocket," Brady said Monday on the Let's Go podcast. "You don’t have the types of protection that you typically have in the pocket. And I would say the one thing that’s probably changed over the years in terms of why it’s probably gone a little more this way is, and I’ve alluded to this in the past, I think they’re calling more penalties on defensive players for hitting for violent contact. I think when you’re out of the pocket ... there’s a lot of plays and hits that are happening on quarterbacks now, that are flags for defensive players, that probably weren’t that way 10 or 15 years ago.

"So I’d say the game is a little softer than it used to be. I think the defensive players are more on the defensive when they go in to tackle. And I think that’s probably adding to this element of quarterbacks outside the pocket and taking more chances, you know, than they did in the past."

Tom Brady is in his 22nd NFL season.
Tom Brady is in his 22nd NFL season.

Brady has been a recent critic of NFL rules, from the league allowing players of several positions to wear uniform numbers that had previously not been allowed, to prior comments about the application of unnecessary roughness penalties that result from mistakes made by quarterbacks.

"A quarterback should only throw the ball to certain places, because your receiver is in danger of getting hit," Brady said earlier this month during a roundtable discussion posted on the Buccaneers' website. "For example, when I used to play against (Baltimore Ravens linebacker) Ray Lewis, I wouldn’t throw the ball to the middle of the field because he would ... hit them and knock them out of the game. And now, every hard hit is a penalty on the defense. So I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes."

In recent years, as the link between repeated head trauma in football and cognitive degenerative diseases has become more known, the NFL has applied several rule changes to restrict the areas where defenders can target offensive players.

In 2018, the NFL adopted a targeting-style rule that penalizes players for lowering their helmet to initiate contact. That was intended to strengthen the rule that was already in place that banned helmet-to-helmet contact. The league has also focused on hits below the waist that can often lead to serious, season-ending knee injuries.

Brady has completed 65.1% of his passes for 655 yards and a league-leading nine touchdowns so far this season and the Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, are 2-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady: NFL 'is a little softer' than when Buccaneers QB started

Recommended Stories

  • Barbers suffer under Taliban rule as Afghans shun fashion

    Since the Taliban swept to power in mid-August, Afghans have little cash to spare for barbers and fear being punished for short or fashionable cuts

  • Brady, Bucs are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll

    Brady is a combined 56 for 86 for 655 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Bucs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. “At age 44 and coming off a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady continues to stretch the bounds of possibility,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

  • Rookie NFL quarterbacks struggling through 1st 2 weeks

    The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy. Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field and Mac Jones is the only QB to get a win, and that came against Wilson.

  • Ronald Jones’ mental mistakes may keep him off the field for Bucs

    TAMPA — The Bucs’ running back situation has been described by Bruce Arians as “three dogs fighting for one bone.” If that analogy is true, it would appear Arians is close to the end of his leash with Ronald Jones. Two plays in the Bucs’ 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday illustrated why Jones is playing his way onto the bench. Facing second and 20 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons’ Deion ...

  • Tom Brady thanks Bill Belichick for 'encouraging words' about playing until 50

    Tom Brady offered a brief acknowledgement of Bill Belichick's "encouraging words" about the possibility of the Bucs quarterback playing until age 50.

  • Tom Brady likely to break NFL passing yardage record in Week Four in New England

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]

  • Peyton Manning says he talked to WRs in shower at New England because of worries Patriots bugged his locker

    The Manning Boys are at it again.

  • Patriots fans seem split over having Tom Brady or Mac Jones

    NBC Sports Boston New England Patriots insider Tom E. Curran ran a poll asking the question Tuesday, with interesting results.

  • Week 2 NFL power rankings: 49ers stay put after win vs. Eagles

    Two wins for the #49ers this season and they've yet to move up in the USA TODAY power rankings.

  • Tom Brady appreciates Bill Belichick’s “encouraging words”

    In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]

  • Bruce Arians blames strip-sack on Tom Brady

    It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]

  • "Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Late Night LaMonte" struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West. It was the fifth time since the All-Star break that Wade delivered a tying or go-ahead hit in the ninth.

  • Intrigue grows with role for Cowboys rookie defender Parsons

    The role for versatile rookie Micah Parsons in the Dallas defense just got a little more intriguing after the linebacker essentially replaced injured star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers cost themselves two touchdowns with penalties, there was no denying the impact of Parsons, particularly when matched up against right tackle Storm Norton. Parsons' first career sack came on a generous call by officials who ruled quarterback Justin Herbert was in his grasp when he threw a pass while backpedaling.

  • NBA rumors: Ben Simmons holdout could lead Adam Silver to intervene

    The Ben Simmons holdout is set to begin in six days, and some around the league think the drama could intensify in a big way. By Adam Hermann

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

    NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco

  • Which 0-2 NFL teams still have hope to save their seasons? Ranking all seven by playoff viability

    Seven teams have yet to record a victory through two games, and they face slim odds of making the playoffs. But not all hope is lost.

  • Josh McDaniels, Mac Jones acknowledge the Patriots’ glaring weakness on offense

    Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.

  • Week 3 Pickups: Is Tony Pollard better than Zeke?

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?

  • Mike Tomlin: Taunting needed to be addressed

    How did taunting become a point of emphasis? NFL coaches wanted it. The coaches subcommittee, which is made up of Andy Reid, Brian Flores, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer, recommended the move to the Competition Committee. The Competition Committee, which has coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike [more]

  • Trust index: Do we trust teams like Broncos, Raiders or Panthers? Assessing the NFL's 2-0 teams

    There are only seven undefeated teams left, and the trust level isn't the same for them all.