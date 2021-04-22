Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips 'dumb' rule change that relaxes NFL jersey number options

At least one prominent NFL player really dislikes the NFL's rule change on jersey numbers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in his Instagram story posted Thursday, criticized the rule that eases restrictions on approved jersey numbers for positions that was passed Wednesday.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now !! !!" Brady wrote in a caption in one image. "going to make for a lot of bad football."

That caption was superimposed on a table that showed the acceptable ranges of jersey numbers with the adopted rule.

Quarterbacks, punters and kickers are now eligible to wear Nos. 1-19; defensive backs are eligible to wear 1-49; running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers are eligible to wear 1-49 and 80-89; offensive linemen are eligible to wear 50-79; defensive linemen are eligible to wear 50-79 and 90-99; and linebackers are eligible to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

.@TomBrady isn't a fan of the new number rule which will make it harder to recognize positions of players. pic.twitter.com/We2NvPJZJG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 22, 2021

In the following image, Brady circled a paragraph of a news story with "DUMB" in large block letters above and added, "Why not Let the lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB" below before tagging the NFL and NFL Players Association's verified accounts.

Tom Brady posts again, "DUMB" [rule] pic.twitter.com/d5aGP6ZGic — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 22, 2021

Brady's comment about blocking refers to traditional jersey numbers that made it easier for quarterbacks and coaches to identify the formations and personnel packages of opponents.

