Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to retire

The Carolina Panthers didn’t face “The G.O.A.T.” too often. But when they did, he (of course) made them feel it.

Well, they won’t have to feel the pain anymore, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head off into retirement after two decades of reigning over the NFL. The somewhat surprising news was first reported on Saturday afternoon by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

Brady has led his teams to a 7-3 record when facing the Panthers over his illustrious career. One of those victories came back on Feb. 1, 2004 in Super Bowl XXXVIII, where the New England Patriots squeaked by Carolina in one of the greatest battles for the Lombardi Trophy in league history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Most Valuable Player got a little closer to the Panthers in the past two years upon entering the NFC South. Tampa Bay crushed Carolina in each of those four meetings, with Brady passing for a combined 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.

But, it’s all over now. It’s okay, Panthers fans, the bad man won’t hurt you anymore.

