  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reflects on departure from Patriots, 'not smart' Lombardi Trophy toss

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on his first season in Tampa Bay, his seven Super Bowl wins and his departure from the New England Patriots.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way," Brady said in the interview. "And I think when you go to a different place, you realize, 'Wow, there's another way that people do things.' "

Brady had won six Super Bowls in his 20 seasons in New England and, alongside coach Bill Belichick, helped the team become the most consistent winning franchise in the NFL.

"I think that's a great part about football," Brady said in the interview. "It's not really about what you did last year. It's kind of, what you're going to do this year. So, for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way.

"That's a big part of what I understood last year: Things are gonna be different. I try to work within what's currently happening, but still try to do the best I could do. All of it was really, really amazing — obviously with the way the season ended — so it was a great year."

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Sam Darnold trade reshuffles QB outlook in top 10

MORE: 32 things we learned from 2021 NFL draft prospects' pro days

With his new extension, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady may have enabled the Super Bowl 55 champs to run it back with free agent TE Rob Gronkowski (87) and others in 2021.
With his new extension, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady may have enabled the Super Bowl 55 champs to run it back with free agent TE Rob Gronkowski (87) and others in 2021.

Now with the Buccaneers and coach Bruce Arians, Brady won his fifth career Super Bowl MVP award, most of all time, when Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Brady called Arians "a great motivator" and added that the coach has "a great pulse for what's going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent."

Brady didn't just earn attention for what he did on the field in Tampa. During the team's championship parade, which was held in boats to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from the boat he was on to one that was carrying some of his teammates.

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind, at that point," Brady said. "I mean that was not smart, for a couple reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp. And had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would've been an ugly, ugly parade."

Another moment went viral when Brady had to be helped once he was off the boat and back on land.

"From what I remember, yes," Brady said with a laugh when told that the parade "looked pretty cool" and also added that he "barely" remembers getting off the boat.

"I had a lot of fun," Brady continued. "It's hard to do that when you don't get to relax when you're out in public and there's phones. Not that I would do anything, but it still doesn't feel comfortable for me and my personality to have people filming so I tend to just stay at home more and I don't go out a lot."

Brady, who will turn 44 in August and will play in his 22nd NFL season next fall, has said multiple times that he isn't ready to retire. Previously, he had cited 45 as the age when he would consider stepping away.

Brady signed a contract extension in March that will keep him locked up through the 2022 campaign. Still, with little else for him to accomplish, Brady maintained that he still feels the competitiveness to play.

"I don't think proving it for me is the motivation," Brady said. "I still want to play, I got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean? The thing about football, once you stop you can't go back. I got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I'm going to give it everything I got."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady reflects on Patriots departure, trophy toss

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady reveals a few reasons why he wants to keep playing in NFL

    Why does Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady keep playing football despite being 43 years old and having won at least two more Super Bowl titles than any other player in NFL history? Here's his answer.

  • Bears still trying to trade Anthony Miller

    Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller may be on the way out of Chicago. The Bears have had trade talks with multiple teams about moving Miller, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The possibility of Miller being traded has been discussed all offseason, and so far the Bears haven’t found a taker. Miller has only [more]

  • Chance Warmack visiting Seahawks

    The Seahawks released guard Chance Warmack in February, but it looks like the door for a return remains open. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Warmack is visiting with the team. Warmack was released after opting out of playing during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His contract for that season would have [more]

  • Tom Brady on Bruce Arians: Great motivator, great feel for the team

    In Tom Brady‘s 21-year NFL career, he has played 20 seasons for Bill Belichick and one for Bruce Arians. Reflecting on that one, Brady said Arians has been great to play for. “He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a [more]

  • Crews race to drain Florida waste water reservoir

    Crews were working around the clock Monday to prevent the collapse of a containment wall at a waste water reservoir near Tampa Bay, Florida after officials warned of an imminent threat of flooding.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was working alongside local emergency management crews to drain waste water from the Piney Point reservoir, which holds about 480 million gallons.Amid heightened threats, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday over concerns that stacks of phosphogypsum waste could collapse and cause dangerous flooding at the site.The situation was improving on Monday as the coordinating agencies had managed to ramp up a pumping system that was draining polluted water from the property to Port Manatee.Director Jacob Saur of Manatee County Public Safety said the Department of Florida Emergency Management coordinated a deployment of approximately 20 pumps to the site. "All of those are expected to be online by the end of the day. Drone teams have been deployed by the state as well as the country. And they are flying every hour and on the hour to give our emergency operations center a real time view of what is occurring out of the site."Officials say the drainage is necessary to ease pressure on the retaining wall and avoid the catastrophe of a sudden breach. But environmental advocates worry that pumping nutrient-dense water into Port Manatee will cause ecological trouble.Officials said at least 30 local residents had been evacuated to hotels for shelter as the drainage effort continues.

  • Hilarious Dad Jokes for Any Punster to Master

    "I could tell a joke about pizza, but it's a little cheesy."

  • Report: Buccaneers, Antonio Brown still do not appear to be close to a deal

    Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has made clear he wants to re-sign with the Buccaneers, and the Bucs say offers have been made. But the two sides appear to be far apart on reaching an agreement. The Tampa Bay Times reports that there is still no sign that Brown will be a Buccaneer in [more]

  • Millionaire New Yorkers are now set to pay the highest taxes in the country

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo finalized a proposal Tuesday that puts a 13.5% to 14.8% local and state tax on New York City's highest earners.

  • Opinion: MLB cruising to victory in culture war over All-Star Game move from Atlanta

    As the corporate “mob” grows in voicing its disapproval, it becomes easier to understand how Manfred’s decision was executed swiftly and unilaterally.

  • DMX to Undergo Brain Function Tests

    DMX remained in a coma at a New York hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack last week, his manager, Steve Rifkind, told NBC News. Rifkind said the 50-year-old rapper’s condition remains unchanged, and that doctors are scheduled to perform tests to determine the level of his brain function. The results from Wednesday’s […]

  • I smuggled my father's remains into the Masters. There he'll rest for eternity

    Tommy Jackson always wanted to attend the Masters. He finally made it to Augusta National — the spring after he died.

  • ‘I Transformed My Brittle, Thinning Hair With This Super-Popular Treatment’

    The product’s 50,000 positive reviews don’t lie.

  • Drinking The Haderaid

    Has Josh Hader dramatically improved? Brad Johnson investigates this and offers valuable insight about stolen base and relief targets. (AP)

  • Latest Rusty Hardin statement on behalf of Deshaun Watson could backfire

    Not every development in an inherently public controversy requires a response. Sometimes, the best response is no response at all. On Tuesday, lawyer Rusty Hardin arguably would have better served his client by not responding to the compelling presentation made by Ashley Solis, the first of the 22 individuals suing Deshaun Watson for assault and [more]

  • Getting the scoop on Chiefs free agent signings from behind enemy lines

    Going behind enemy lines to learn more about the Kansas City Chiefs' additions in free agency.

  • Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

    Travis Rudolph spent one season in the NFL after a strong career at FSU.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Report: DeMarcus Cousins to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

    The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Fight booking wire (April 5-11): Erik Perez books next fight for Bellator 258

    Use our fight booking wire throughout the week to keep tabs on all the latest matchups in the UFC, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship and more.