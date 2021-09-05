Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hoping to play in Tampa Bay 'for many years'

Tom Brady hoping to play for Buccaneers 'for many years' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't have ended any better.

The Bucs defeated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, giving the veteran quarterback his seventh championship after winning six with the New England Patriots over the first 20 years of his career.

Brady and the Buccaneers begin their title defense Thursday night when they kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Even though Brady is entering his 22nd season at 44 years of age, he doesn't plan on ending his Tampa Bay run anytime soon.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Brady recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For many years.”

Brady dealt with an MCL injury last season and underwent surgery earlier in the offseason. Luckily for Brady, he's feeling good as the start of the upcoming campaign nears.

“It’s good for me to feel like I can move around freely,” Brady said, per Stroud. “I had a knee sleeve on for 13 years. Just that little bit of compression keeps a hamstring from working the right way. You try to compress the knee to keep it more stable, but then you’re also compressing the quad. This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it. I’m not going to turn into Michael Vick out there but at least I’m not going to be super restricted.”

Even with a less-than-100-percent knee, Brady still managed to complete 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,633 yards with 40 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

With a full and mostly normal offseason to recover and build stronger chemistry with teammates in training camp and the preseason, we could see an even better Brady than what unfolded in 2020. As long as Brady is healthy, why couldn't he play for the Bucs for many more years?