Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ‘happy’ Nick Caserio is the Texans’ general manager

HOUSTON — Nick Caserio and Tom Brady spent nearly 20 years together building one of the greatest dynasties in sports as members of the New England Patriots. Caserio held multiple roles within the front office while Brady entrenched himself as arguably the greatest quarterback in league history.

The duo experienced six Super Bowl titles together before Brady departed for Tampa Bay during Free agency in 2020. Nearly a year later, Caserio left New England to become the new general manager of the Houston Texans.

But Saturday night, the couple reunited on the field to share a hug and a lengthy chat following the Texans’ 23-16 defeat to the Buccaneers to close out their three-game preseason schedule at NRG Stadium.

“I’ve known Nick for 20 years, at least, maybe 21 years and just a great person,” Brady said during his post-game press conference. “Great football mind. Diligent, hard-working and very detailed. So I’ve really appreciated my time with Nick. He’s done a great job. Happy that he got an opportunity here.”

Caserio joined the Patriots as the team’s personnel assistant, one year after New England drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. In 2008, Caserio received a promotion to become the Patriots Director of player personnel — a position he held until he joined the Texans in January.

In his first offseason as acting general manager, Caserio signed or traded for a bulk of Brady’s former teammates, who included Marcus Cannon, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Rex Burkhead. The three-time MVP winner said the Texans have several people within the organization he will be rooting for to succeed, but not when they are going up against the Bucs.

“We are all getting different opportunities as we get older,” he said. “So you know, you kind of put in the work and you get different opportunities at different times and it’s Nick’s first opportunity to really take that kind of sole position. Happy for him and wish him the best of luck.”

In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. The championship win added to Brady’s elegant resume, as he won his seventh title and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.