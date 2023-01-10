Buccaneers QB Tom Brady broke two more NFL passing records in 2022 season

Tom Brady broke two more NFL passing records in 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady owns so many NFL passing records, and yet he found a way to add two more to his Hall of Fame resume during the 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 84 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the first half of Sunday's Week 18 regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons. He did not play in the second half because the Bucs had already wrapped up the NFC South title.

Brady's limited action still helped him break a pair of league records.

One of them is the record for the most pass attempts in a season. Matthew Stafford set the record with 727 in 2012 as a member of the Detroit Lions. Brady finished 2022 with 733. Brady did play one more half of football than Stafford did that season, but the record officially belongs to the Bucs quarterback.

Brady also bested one of his own records Sunday. His 13 completion gave him 490 for the season, besting the previous record of 485 he set in 2021.

The 45-year-old quarterback completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games during the regular season. The Buccaneers offense struggled mightily at times, but Brady did engineer five game-winning drives to help Tampa Bay earn a playoff spot for the third time in his three seasons with the franchise.

Next up for the Brady and the Buccaneers is an NFC Wild Card Round matchup at home versus the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Brady is 7-0 against the Cowboys in his career.