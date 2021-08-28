Buccaneers put Ndamukong Suh on COVID-19 reserve

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will not play in tonight’s preseason finale.

Suh has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. He’ll need to be asymptomatic and have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to return.

The Buccaneers now have four players on COVID-19 reserve: Suh, kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.

The defending champion Bucs open their season in 12 days, hosting the Cowboys in the traditional Thursday night opener hosted by the reigning Super Bowl winners.

