Buccaneers put Gio Bernard, Josh Wells on injured reserve

The Buccaneers announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday, including the move of two players to their injured reserve list.

Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells will both miss at least four games as a result of the move. Bernard is dealing with an ankle injury and has appeared solely on special teams through the first two weeks of the season.

Wells started in place of Donovan Smith at left tackle last Sunday, but left after hurting his calf. Brandon Walton took over for Wells and could be there again against the Packers in Week Three if Smith’s not cleared to return from his elbow injury.

The Bucs filled the two roster spots by signing wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young off of their practice squad. They also officially signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad and added tackle Justin Skule to that roster as well.

