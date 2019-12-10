Buccaneers promote a receiver from practice squad

The Buccaneers needed some help at receiver, so they promoted one of their own.

The team announced that rookie Ishmael Hyman had been promoted from the practice squad.

To make room on the active roster, they placed running back T.J. Logan on injured reserve.

But it was the sudden lack of numbers at receiver that necessitated the move. Star Mike Evans pulled a hamstring in last week’s win over the Colts, and isn’t expected to play again this season. They’re also without rookie Scotty Miller, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain of his own.

Hyman was in camp with the Browns this offseason after his stint in the AAF.