Buccaneers promote Kahzin Daniels from practice squad

The Bucs are making a concerted effort to add pass-rush depth, and a good story along the way.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Bucs have promoted defensive end Kahzin Daniels from the practice squad.

Daniels, an undrafted rookie from Division II Charleston, is blind in his right eye, and happy to serve as an inspiration to others facing obstacles.

The Bucs have shown some more burst since the return of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, and they also added veteran Sam Acho this week.