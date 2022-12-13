Buccaneers’ plan to pick on 49ers’ Jimmie Ward didn’t work, stat shows

Stat shows how Bucs’ plan to pick on Ward didn’t work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive game plan was to target Jimmie Ward, the 49ers' veteran safety.

In their 35-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the Buccaneers had the challenging task of looking for a weakness they could exploit, which Tom Brady and Co. believed to be Ward.

The Buccaneers targeted Ward 18 times, the second most targets in a game since 2016. However, that game plan quickly blew up in their face.

Despite offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich targeting the 31-year-old as the key to scoring points on the 49ers' defense, Ward stepped up and held his ground. San Francisco's safety allowed 10 receptions for 52 yards, which amounts to 2.9 yards per target.

Brady and Leftwich struggled to find another hole they could exploit, as the Buccaneers only scored seven points and the 49ers generated two interceptions.

Furthermore, while Brady threw for 253 yards, Tampa Bay couldn't rely on their run game to help their offense, as the 49ers only allowed 69 total rushing yards.

San Francisco's defense, much like the 49ers' rushing game, will be called upon to step up as Ward did Sunday to ensure there's not too much pressure on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

