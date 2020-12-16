Buccaneers place starting RB Ronald Jones on COVID-19 list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may line up on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons without their starting running back.

The Bucs announced on Wednesday that they have placed Ronald Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins punter Bradley Pinion , kicker Ryan Succop and long-snapper Zach Triner on the list this week. His status for Sunday’s game was already up in the air after he had surgery to place a pin in a pinky finger.

The team did not provide any further updates on Jones’ COVID-19 status other than to note that he was placed on the list. Placement on the list doesn’t necessarily mean that a player has tested positive. A player can also be placed on the list because he is in quarantine after having close contact with someone who did test positive.

The Bucs may be without their top rusher as they fight for playoff positioning. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Jones having a career season

Jones is Tampa Bay’s leading rusher with 900 yards on five yards per carry. He’s also a part of the passing game with 28 catches for 165 yards and seven total touchdowns. Leonard Fournette will likely get the start if Jones can’t play on Sunday.

The 8-5 Bucs enter Week 15 in position for the sixth of seven NFC playoff spots, a game ahead of the 7-6 Arizona Cardinals. They have a two-game buffer over the 6-7 Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, the first teams on the outside looking in at the playoff race.

They can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday.

