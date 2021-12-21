Bucs receiver Chris Godwin is done for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The team placed him on injured reserve officially Tuesday.

Godwin started all 14 games for the Bucs this season, and he leads the team with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards. Godwin has scored five touchdowns.

His 98 receptions marked a new career high and are the second-most in a single season in Buccaneers franchise history.

Godwin likely won’t be ready to return for the start of the 2022 season and certainly won’t ready to workout for teams when free agency begins in March. He played under the $15.983 million franchise tag this season, which is unfortunate for him that he didn’t get to become a free agent this past offseason.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday that they placed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on injured reserve.

O’Connor, a core special teams player, tore a posterior cruciate ligament and partially tore his medial collateral ligament, Adam Schefer of ESPN reports.

O’Connor appeared in 13 games for Tampa Bay this season, totaling three defensive tackles, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and one special teams tackle. O’Connor leads the NFL with 690 special teams snaps played the past two seasons.

Buccaneers place Chris Godwin, Pat O’Connor on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk