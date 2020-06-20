The Buccaneers' pathetic attempt to troll the Eagles

Apparently, when your franchise hasn't accomplished anything in recent memory, the best you can do is celebrate a game that occurred nearly two decades ago.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the worst franchises in football in recent years, are holding what they're calling a "Shut Down the Vet Rewatch Party" Sunday afternoon to commemorate their 2002 NFC Championship Game win over the Eagles in the last game played at Veterans Stadium.

As troll attempts go, this one is pretty lame. Especially when you look at what the two franchises have done since that 2002 season.

Since 2003, the Eagles have won a Super Bowl, 10 playoff games and seven division titles.

During the same span, the Bucs have won ZERO playoff games and two division titles, both leading to embarrassing home wild-card losses.

The Buccaneers are one of only seven teams that hasn't won a playoff game since 2003, along with the Bengals, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders and Browns.

The Bucs, four-point underdogs, beat the Eagles 27-10 at the Vet on Jan. 19, 2003, before beating the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego a week later.

You could at least respect the Bucs if they held a virtual party to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

But to celebrate the NFC Championship Game?

That would be like the Eagles holding a "Rewatch Party" to celebrate the 2017 NFC Championship Game win over the Vikings. That was a hell of a game, but who bothers celebrating a step along the way when you won the Super Bowl soon after?

No, what makes this a troll attempt - and a pathetic one - is that the Buccaneers are going out of their way to specifically mock the Eagles, a franchise that's had far more success than they've had.

Heck, the Eagles have had more winning seasons since 2002 than the Buccaneers have had in their entire 44-year existence!

If you're a real glutton for punishment and want to see Blaine Bishop hobbling down the left sideline after Joe Jurevicius or Ronde Barber running 92 yards for a touchdown ... well, there's something seriously wrong with you. But you can watch the game here or here at 4 p.m.

Or you could just troll the Buccaneers right back and flood their Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts (@Buccaneers) with this link.

That way they can have some highlights from a Super Bowl triumph that isn't ancient history.

