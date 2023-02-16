Buccaneers pass on Thomas Brown as OC, but Panthers still in the mix

Thomas Brown lined up two interviews this week for offensive coordinator jobs: one with the Bucs and one with the Panthers. Both NFC South teams were looking for a new OC, and Brown piqued their interest.

However, the Buccaneers won’t be hiring the Rams’ assistant head coach. After interviewing him Wednesday, the Buccaneers decided to pass on Brown. Instead, they’re hiring Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator, replacing Byron Leftwich. Canales was previously the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach, so he’s leaving the NFC West for the South.

The Rams still aren’t certain to retain Brown, though. The Panthers are interviewing Brown for their offensive coordinator role on Thursday, and it’ll be an in-person meeting. The Panthers did hire Parks Frazier as their pass game coordinator, but that doesn’t mean Brown can’t still be added as the overall OC.

Brown, 36, is one of the top coaching candidates on the Rams’ staff and has drawn interest from teams for head coach and coordinator jobs in each of the last two offseasons. If he doesn’t end up with the Panthers, he should remain with the rams and potentially build his resume for more interviews in 2024.

More Latest Rams news!

Mike LaFleur confirms Sean McVay will still call Rams' offensive plays Rams named ideal fantasy landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins Look: Jalen Ramsey appears to have undergone shoulder surgery

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire