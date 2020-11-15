Buccaneers-Panthers is first NFL game ever with two 98-yard plays

In the entire history of the National Football League before Sunday, there had been exactly one 98-yard run — Ahman Green of the Packers did it in 2003. On Sunday, running back Ronald Jones of the Buccaneers matched Green’s effort with this 98-yard jaunt against the Panthers.

Not to be outdone, Carolina running back Trenton Cannon took this fourth-quarter return 98 yards as well — and he didn’t even score, as he took the ball two yards in the end zone and was tackled at the Tampa Bay 4-yard line by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Trenton Cannon gets the @Panthers inside the five with a 98-yard kick return!

— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

The Panthers picked up the touchdown on a Teddy Bridgewater three-yard scramble, but Cannon was unable to come up with the catch on the two-point conversion.

While there have been several 98-yard kick returns in NFL history, we’ve never seen two 98-yard plays in the same game, and that’s a mark that may never be broken — especially with one not resulting in a touchdown!