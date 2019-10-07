Buccaneers OL Alex Cappa broke arm in 2nd quarter Sunday, never came off the field





The official NFL gamebook for the Week 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints matchup shows that starting right guard Alex Cappa played all 59 offensive snaps plus four snaps on special teams.

That’s not necessarily unusual for an offensive lineman.

What is unusual is that Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday.

Never left field despite injury

Offering an update on players’ injury status, Arians said Cappa broke his arm in the loss to New Orleans.

“I have to commend Alex Cappa. He broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game,” Arians said. “He’ll miss a few weeks.”

Cappa told reporters after the game that his injury was “just a bruise.”

RG Alex Cappa of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played through a broken arm on Sunday. (AP)

A third-round draft pick out of Humboldt State in 2018, Cappa appeared in six games as a rookie but had started all five games this season.

Not only O-line issue

Cappa isn’t the only Tampa Bay offensive lineman that is ailing; right tackle Demar Dotson was not able to finish the game Sunday with calf and hamstring injuries.

“We’ll have a whole new right side,” of the line against Carolina, Arians noted.

Earl Watford, who played for Arians with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to fill in for Cappa while Josh Wells will play in Dotson’s spot.

