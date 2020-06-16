Buccaneers OC reveals 'greatest challenge' Tom Brady faces in Tampa Bay offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dominated the NFL offseason.

They signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to be their new starting quarterback, they traded for future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, and they unveiled new jerseys that were met with positive reviews.

Amid all the excitement over what lies ahead for the Buccaneers, there are plenty of challenges for the team to overcome. Brady's arrival makes the Bucs offense much better, but he still has to develop a strong chemistry with his teammates. Aside from Gronkowski, Brady has never played with the other top pass-catchers in Tampa Bay's offense such as wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, in addition to tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Getting to know his teammates isn't the only challenge for Brady in the coming months. Learning a new offense and the changes that come with that is a pretty big task for the 42-year-old quarterback as well.

"The greatest challenge is he's been somewhere for 20 years," Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters on a conference call Tuesday, as transcribed by NFL Media's Mike Giardi. "You guys know, some of you guys may have worked at the same job for 20 years, when you've done something for 20 years in one spot and there's change, it's automatically different. Doesn't matter if it's for better or worse, it's just different.

"I try to communicate with him and I just want him to talk football. I know he's been saying things a certain way for so long, so when we communicate, we're able to just talk football because realistically we're all kind of running the same plays. It's when we call, how we teach 'em and how we try to attack them that's different. There's not a play that he hasn't heard of. There's not a play that he hasn't ran. Now we just got to figure out what he does well and make sure that we run a lot more of those plays on Sunday than not."

Brady played 20 years with the New England Patriots, and while the offense had different iterations, it rarely went through major changes. Brady also worked with the same head coach in Bill Belichick his entire career in New England, and his offensive coordinator for much of that time was Josh McDaniels.

The veteran quarterback will have a brand new coaching staff and a different offense in Tampa Bay. He'll also be playing in a different climate in Florida, a different division and a different conference.

These are a lot of changes for Brady to take in, but he's probably the player best-equipped to make the needed adjustments based on his wealth of experience, legendary work ethic and impressive football acumen.

