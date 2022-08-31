Tom Brady is the NFL’s oldest player, and he’s leading the NFL’s oldest team.

The Buccaneers have an average age on their 53-man roster of 27.1 years, making them the oldest roster in the NFL, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.

Tampa Bay actually has the oldest 53-man roster the NFL has seen on roster cutdown day since the 2018 Raiders; no team has had an average age as old as the Bucs’ 27.1 years in the last three seasons.

Brady obviously ups the average, but not significantly: The Bucs would still be among the NFL’s oldest teams even if Brady were removed. Tampa Bay has built its roster with the hope of winning one more Super Bowl with Brady at the helm, and that often means prioritizing veterans over younger players.

The NFL’s youngest roster belongs to the Browns, who have an average age of 25.0. Cleveland has consistently sought a young roster (among the four youngest rosters in the league for five consecutive years) in an effort to build for the future, but when that future will finally arrive remains to be seen.

Buccaneers have NFL’s oldest 53-man roster, Browns have youngest originally appeared on Pro Football Talk