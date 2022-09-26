The Buccaneers are scheduled to practice at their facility in Tampa this week before hosting the Chiefs next Sunday, but they may have to make other plans.

Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida’s west coast and is expected to make landfall at some point this week. There is the chance that could happen in or near Tampa and that has led the Bucs and the NFL to start talking about contingency plans for the week. Those plans could include moving the team to another city to practice and/or play their Week Four game.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on about what we’re going to do,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs and Dolphins had their 2017 Week One game postponed to later in the season because of an impending hurricane in Miami.

Buccaneers, NFL making contingency plans should Hurricane Ian impact Tampa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk