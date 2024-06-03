Buccaneers NFL Draft grades: Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add to a young and talented secondary this offseason and choose to further that idea here in the third round with the selection of Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith.

Smith projects as an immediate contributor as the teams nickel corner. Smith’s more natural position is safety, but with Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead locking down both safety positions, Smith will show off his versatility defending slot receivers instead.

A top contributor on one of college football’s top defenses over the past few seasons, Smith has shown the instincts, athleticism, and aggressiveness to succeed as an in the box safety or as a nickel corner. Smith will need to be closer to the line of scrimmage to be fully comfortable, as he can be a bit exposed out in the open field by the speedier offensive weapons.

Grade: B-

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire