Buccaneers NFL Draft grades: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add to one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire league. With age and impending free agency being a potential problem looming over the horizon, Tampa Bay chooses to get younger with the selection of Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the bottom of the third round.

McMillan will likely be locked into a camp battle for the starting slot role with second year pro Trey Palmer who looked solid at that position last season. McMillan is talented enough and brings a speedy edger that could win him the job. With Mike Evans entering his 30s and Chris Godwin coming up on a new contract, McMillan could find himself as a cemented starter should he impress early on.

Reliable, explosive, and with great run after the catch ability, McMillan finds himself as the third Washington receiver to go in this class. There is plenty of talent and production to like, and McMillan was not a far cry from his teammate that went a whole round before him when it comes to talent.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire