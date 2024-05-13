Buccaneers NFL Draft grade: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama 57th overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were desperate this offseason to try and bring in some more talent at an edge position that was starting to age out of their former elite Super Bowl defense. They found a young star last year in YaYa Diaby, and now look to pair him with Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell at the bottom of the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Braswell projects to launch into an immediate rotation with a young group of pass rushers including the aforementioned Diaby, and former first-round pick Joe Tyron-Shoyinka. Given that Tyron-Shoyinka has been relatively inefficient thus far, expect Braswell to have a real shot to take over full-time opposite Diaby.

Strong, explosive, and rabid in his pass rush, Braswell comes from a long line of effective Alabama pass rushers. While Braswell may lack the desired size and elite athletic traits, he does have production, solid technique, and great play strength. Braswell could need a bit of development when he enters the league, but should quickly claim the starting job. Not bad value here late in the second round.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire