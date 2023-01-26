Buccaneers have muted 20th anniversary celebration of Super Bowl XXXVII win

Twenty years ago today, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII, their first ever NFL championship. Ten years ago, they made a big deal about the 10-year anniversary. For the 20th anniversary, the Bucs haven’t done much of anything.

The folks at JoeBucsFan.com pointed out earlier today that, as of 9:30 a.m. ET, the Bucs had done nothing. Since then, the team has posted a couple of tweets about the game, including a video with cornerback Ronde Barber breaking down some of the big plays.

The muted celebration traces to the fact that former Bucs coach Jon Gruden has become a pariah, in the eyes of ownership. Gruden’s emails to former Washington executive Bruce Allen contained multiple insults directed at co-owner Bryan Glazer.

After the emails forced Gruden out as coach of the Raiders, the Buccaneers removed Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor.

