Buccaneers moving practice from Tampa to avoid Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida and Tampa is right in the path of the storm.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided on Monday they will evacuate and head South.

The Buccaneers are going to Miami and plan on practicing at the Dolphins’ facilities this week.

They actually catch a break because the Dolphins have a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals so that opens space on the schedule.

Per Tampabay.com:

For now, Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is still scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL is monitoring the progress of the storm and likely won’t make a decision until Wednesday or Thursday at the earliest. The Bucs will utilize the Dolphins’ practice field and weight room only, not their meeting rooms. There is the possibility Sunday night’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could move to another location or be pushed to Monday night.

