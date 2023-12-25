Buccaneers move closer to NFC South crown with 30-12 rout of Jaguars

When the Buccaneers were 4-7, a division title didn't appear to be a likely destination but the last four weeks have changed everything in Tampa.

Mike Evans caught two touchdowns and the Bucs defense forced four turnovers as they rolled over the Jaguars for a 30-12 home win. The victory, which was their fourth in a row, moves them to 8-7 and they will win the division for the third straight year as long as they win one of their next two games. They host the Saints in Week 17 and visit the Panthers in Week 18.

Evans scored both of his touchdowns in the first half as the Bucs used their veteran receiver and three takeaways on defense to take a 20-0 lead after 30 minutes of play. Evans finished the day with seven catches for 86 yards and quarterback Baker Mayfield continued his own hot streak by going 26-of-35 for 283 yards.

Linebacker Devin White put a tumultuous week behind him with an interception that set up White's first score and a half-sack. Safety Antoine Winfield had an interception and a sack, but his condition will be something to monitor after he left for a concussion evaluation in the second half.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned from a concussion of his own to start on Sunday, but he didn't look like he was quite 100 percent. He threw both interceptions and lost a fumble before leaving the game with a shoulder injury with the Jags down 30-6 in the second half. It's the third straight week with an injury for Lawrence — he had a high-ankle sprain in Week 14 — and the fourth straight loss for the reeling Jaguars.

They are now 8-6, which leaves them with the same record as the Colts and Texans. They have a home date against the 2-13 Panthers next week and that would usually elicit a sigh of relief, but there's little about the Jaguars right now to suggest that they can be considered a safe bet to win any game.