Buccaneers’ Mike Edwards with two fourth quarter pick-sixes of Matt Ryan

On Sunday, the Buccaneers set the NFL record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 30 points, stretching their streak to nine games, breaking the record of eight set by two different iterations of the Patriots led by Tom Brady. We’re starting to think that Brady guy might have a future in this league. And while Brady didn’t need any help to get his team to that mark against the Falcons with his five touchdown passes, he got some unexpected help from Mike Edwards, the third-year defensive back from Kentucky who picked Matt Ryan off twice in the fourth quarter, and returned both interceptions for touchdowns.

The first pick-six came with 7:53 left in the game, and the second happened on the very next drive, with

Amazingly, Matt Ryan throws ANOTHER pick-6 and AGAIN to Mike Edwards. Edwards will win Defensive Player of the Week.pic.twitter.com/z6jGvrS1nI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

We agree — unless something really spectacular happens on either Sunday or Monday Night Football, Edwards — who had three career interceptions coming into this game — should have the weekly award sewn up.