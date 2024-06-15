Buccaneers might have another rookie pass rushing gem in Chris Braswell

A year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers media was very excited about a rookie pass rusher. That player, third-rounder Yaya Diaby, went on to lead the Bucs in sacks as a rookie and establish himself as an impressive draft value.

This year, it’s another Day 2 pass rusher who is gaining a lot of praise in the early offseason. Second-round EDGE Chris Braswell has been one of the standouts in OTAs and the recent minicamp. Even Diaby has taken notice of his new running mate.

Braswell flew under the radar for an Alabama defender after playing in the shadows of 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson and 2024 first-rounder Dallas Turner on the Crimson Tide defense. While it’s still very early, the speedy Braswell is looking like he’s ready for the bigger spotlight.

