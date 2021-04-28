Buccaneers manage to keep the band together

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Winning the Super Bowl is hard. Keeping a Super Bowl winning team together is harder.

But the Buccaneers have done it. They’ve re-signed not some or most of their key free agents but, with receiver Antonio Brown agreeing to terms, all of them. From receiver Chris Godwin (franchise tag) to linebacker Shaquil Barrett to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to linebacker Lavonte David to tight end Rob Gronkowski to running back Leonard Fournette to kicker Ryan Succop to Brown, the Bucs went eight for eight. And that will help quarterback Tom Brady get No. 8, too.

A lot needs to happen for the Bucs to win the Super Bowl again. One thing that won’t have to happen is that they won’t have to figure out how to replace a bunch of guys who left the team, chasing a fortune elsewhere.

It helped that the salary cap ended up being $25 million less than what it was expected to be. Teams didn’t have the luxury of cash and cap space that would have fueled a raid on the defending champs. They kept Barrett, for example, at a base rate of only $17 million per year, $10 million per year less than the top of the market average.

As to Brown, the timing of the deal suggests three things. First, the settlement of the civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape was a huge factor in the decision to bring him back. Second, the Bucs didn’t want to wait around and see whether someone else signed him during or after the draft. Third, the Bucs preferred to stick with a known entity in lieu of trying to draft another young wideout.

The bottom line surely was Brady. He wanted Brown last year, and Brady undoubtedly wanted Brown to return. The Buccaneers have been willing to defer to Brady, and for good reason. He brought them a Super Bowl championship in his first year with the team. He quite possibly will bring them another.

And then, a year from now, the question would be whether the Bucs can be the first team to ever win three in a row.

Buccaneers manage to keep the band together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing Antonio Brown to a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

  • Antonio Brown agrees to re-sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year deal

    With Brown re-joining the team, the Buccaneers will be returning yet another key piece from their Super Bowl-winning roster

  • Jimmy Haslam impressed with Kevin Stefanski’s even-keel demeanor in 2020

    The Browns had their most successful season in over a decade last year, in large part due to the steadiness of head coach Kevin Stefanski. During a press conference on Tuesday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was particularly impressed by how even keel Stefanski remained through the ups and downs of the season — [more]

  • 25 most likely options for Packers in first round of 2021 draft

    Breaking down the most likely candidates to be the Packers' first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Supreme Court to hear major gun rights case

    The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. Lower courts rejected the argument made by two gun owners and the NRA's New York affiliate that the restrictions violated the Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court will hear the appeal next term, which begins in October.The case could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.Reuters Correspondent Andrew Chung covers the Supreme Court.CHUNG: "This case is very significant because it's a major gun rights case. And, since the court issued its last landmark rulings on gun rights more than a decade ago, the court has shifted in membership. It now has a 6-3 conservative majority and they are seen as having a sympathetic view toward an expanded level of gun rights. Gun control advocates are worried about this case. They see that in states and municipalities around the country, they see that gun control laws have been put in place, and they see this conservative majority as putting those regulations and those laws at risk."The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified after a series of recent mass shootings. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's a national embarrassment."A day after the April 15 mass shooting in Indianapolis, where a gunman killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and then himself, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact stronger gun control measures.Major policy changes would require congressional passage, and Senate Republicans stand in the way of Democratic-backed gun control measures already passed in the House of Representatives.

  • Taylor Hall trade has transformed Bruins offense into elite 5v5 group

    The Taylor Hall trade has rejuvenated the entire Bruins offense, and the results speak for themselves with Boston ranking as an elite 5-on-5 team post-trade deadline.

  • No, the Dolphins shouldn’t regret outcome of 2020 spending spree

    No, the Dolphins shouldn't regret outcome of 2020 spending spree

  • Cowboys brass 'impressed' with Dak Prescott's recovery: 'Maybe a little ahead of schedule'

    Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • OG Anunoby with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/27/2021

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • Froton's First Round NFL Mock Draft

    Eric Froton predicts how he thinks the first round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft will play out. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Rams say Corey Bojorquez wasn’t signed to compete with Johnny Hekker

    Sean McVay and Les Snead clarified that there won't be a punting competition this summer after the Rams signed Corey Bojorquez.

  • Jerry Jones on Sean Lee’s future with Cowboys: ‘It’s just starting’

    The veteran linebacker has hung up his cleats, but Lee's boss hopes to keep him in the Dallas fold and alluded to his future as a coach.

  • Rock-bottom Celtics show little desire to change their maddening ways

    There have been some rough losses in this disappointing season for the Celtics, but Tuesday night's setback at home against the Thunder was a new low. Chris Forsberg doesn't see much changing their fortunes over the final 10 games.

  • Matt Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy Garoppolo deal done in next few days

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area says he thinks the 49ers want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the next few days, and he explains why the Patriots are one of the teams that could make that happen.

  • Rams have talked to teams about trading back from No. 57 overall

    The Rams are interested in moving back in the second round and trade talks are ongoing.