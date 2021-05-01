Buccaneers made Kyle Trask the sixth quarterback

Mike Florio
·1 min read
It wasn’t Davis Mills. It wasn’t Kellen Mond. The sixth quarterback taken in the 2020 draft is Florida’s Kyle Trask.

The Buccaneers took Trask with the last pick in round two. He gives them a player who can develop behind Tom Brady over the next year or two or three.

Brady, for his part, likely will react better than the last time his team used a second-round pick on a quarterback.

Trask played college football at Florida, so he won’t have far to go for his next NFL address.

Buccaneers made Kyle Trask the sixth quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

