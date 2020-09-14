Buccaneers Lose, Rookie RBs Win, Trade Targets

Week 1 of fantasy football is always weird. Add an abbreviated offseason with no preseason games and fantasy GMs are left scratching their heads, wondering if the games we watched are indicative of trends or just flukes.

There were some interesting upsets this week like the Cardinals defeating the 49ers and the Eagles going down to the Washington Football Team. It’s a new year, a strange year, and Week 1 is just the beginning of an exciting, and much-anticipated new season.

A Few Highlights

Some things remained constant from 2019 to 2020. QB Philip Rivers will find a way to throw interceptions no matter what jersey he wears and the Lions will still find a way to lose despite a heart-stopping fourth quarter almost-comeback. HC Adam Gase still loves RB Frank Gore, although most of that could be attributed to an injury to RB Le’Veon Bell. Oh, and RB Christian McCaffrey and TE Mark Andrews are really good, in case you missed it.

Rookie running backs stepped up in a big way in Week 1. J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens scored two touchdowns, making veteran Mark Ingram woefully ineffective. Jonathan Taylor had to step up to the plate earlier than expected when Marlon Mack went down with a torn Achilles. Not to be left out of the action, Zach Moss also found the end zone for the Buffalo Bills and Joshua Kelley carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. James Robinson picked up where Leonard Fournette left off in the Jaguars’ offense, rushing 16 times for 62 yards in their win over the Colts.

Unfortunately, D’Andre Swift dropped the ball for Detroit in a big way (literally). With 10 seconds left in the game, Swift dropped a game-winning touchdown pass. It wasn’t pretty. The whole Lions’ run game was confusing. Newly signed Adrian Peterson led the team in carries with 14 and 93 yards even though Kerryon Johnson was fully healthy. It will be interesting to see how HC Matt Patricia uses these backs as the year progresses. I am hesitant to go anywhere near the Lions’ backfield until then.

Despite a Falcons loss to the Seahawks, QB Matt Ryan won for fantasy, connecting with WR Calvin Ridley nine times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Ridley-hype this offseason seems like the real deal. RB Todd Gurley also proved that he is ready for the action, scoring the Falcons’ first touchdown of the game and finishing with 14 carries, 56 yards, and a touchdown. It was a bit of a surprise not seeing him more involved in the passing game with only two receptions.

The early games were fun to watch, but let’s be honest. All eyes were on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints. QB Tom Brady proved that he is human, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six. He finished the game with 23 completions on 36 attempts, 239 yards, rushed in a touchdown, and passed two to TE O.J. Howard and WR Mike Evans. Tampa Bay’s defense looked impressive, holding elite WR Michael Thomas to three receptions for only 17 yards. TE Jared Cook and RB Alvin Kamara saw five looks each and Kamara capitalized with a receiving and a rushing touchdown. Despite seeing Kamara often during the game, it was RB Latavius Murray who saw a majority of the carries with 15 to Kamara’s 12 and 48 yards to Kamara’s 16. Sixteen yards. You read that correctly.

QB Joe Burrow made his NFL debut for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angles Chargers. True to form, Burrow looked cool and collected, but a win was not meant to be. Trailing by three, Burrow drove down the field to throw a potential touchdown pass to veteran WR A.J. Green. However, he was called for offensive pass interference after pushing off of the defender. All they needed was a 31-yard field goal to tie the game and head into overtime. Bengals’ kicker Randy Bullock missed the field goal, hurt his calf, and Burrow’s expression quickly went viral.

All hope is not lost, though. When all is said and done, the future is surprisingly bright for Cincinnati with the new QB under center. Hopefully, they shed the dreaded Cincinnati curse.

The evening game featured a nail-biter with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Rams in the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game came down to the wire with the Rams leading the Cowboys 20 - 17. A questionable pass-interference call against Cowboys WR Michael Gallup and a handful of incompletions prevented Dallas from getting into field-goal range to tie the game. Despite the loss, QB Dak Prescott finished with 25 completions on 39 attempts, 266 yards, and a touchdown. QB Jared Goff also threw a touchdown on 20 completions for a total of 275 yards.