The Buccaneers are heading to the playoffs, and they’re about to get some help.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), linebacker Shaq Barrett (knee), and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) are expected to return to action for the wild-card game against the Eagles.

Fournette had become one of quarterback Tom Brady‘s favorite options in the passing game, before suffering the injury.

Linebacker Lavonte David (foot) also has a chance to play, but his status is more tenuous.

Both Fournette and David landed on IR during a Week 15 win over the Saints. They’re both eligible to return this weekend.

The Bucs need their defense to get healthy and step up, like it did last year in the postseason. Even with Brady still getting it done at a high level, the Buccaneers will have a hard time getting to the Super Bowl and winning it without the defense being a factor.

Buccaneers will get Leonard Fournette, Shaq Barrett, JPP back for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk