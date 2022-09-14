Will Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette run wild vs. the Saints in week 2?

Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don explains why the Tampa Bay running back will make a big splash in week 2 vs. New Orleans.

DALTON DEL DON: Leonard Fournette, he played almost every single snap and run almost every single route in the first half before Sunday night's game became lopsided. And any worries about him being out of shape quickly stopped with an impressive rushing performance and block. With Chris Godwin out, Russell Gage not looking 100%, and Mike Evans usually slowed by New Orleans, Fournette should be a major part of this week's game plan.

It also helps that Tom Brady leads the NFL in target percentage to running backs over the last five seasons. The once feared New Orleans run defense allowed more than 200 rushing yards in the season opener. So I'm going with Lenny as one of my conviction picks in week two.