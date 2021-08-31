The Buccaneers return all 22 starters, so they had little room for newcomers. In its initial 53-player roster, Tampa Bay kept only 10 newcomers.

Six of seven draft choices made the team, with only seventh-round selection Chris Wilcox getting cut. Kicker Jose Borregales, who handled the kicking duties in the preseason finale at Houston with Ryan Succop unavailable, made the team as an undrafted rookie.

However, Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford are on the COVID-19 reserve list and exempt from the roster. So the Bucs will have to make corresponding moves for any of those players they activate.

The Bucs announced they waived Wilcox, offensive tackle Jake Benzinger, receiver Cyril Grayson, safety Javon Hagan, outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, offensive guard Jonathan Hubbard, tight end Tanner Hudson, receiver Travis Jonsen, cornerback Herb Miller, tight end Codey McElroy, outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e, defensive lineman Kobe Smith and offensive lineman Brandon Walton.

They released tight end Jerell Adams, quarterback Ryan Griffin, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, linebacker Joe Jones, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, receiver Jaydon Mickens and running back C.J. Prosise.

They waived/injured offensive tackle Brad Seaton.

They placed receiver Justin Watson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Buccaneers keep only 10 newcomers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk