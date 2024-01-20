Buccaneers' K.J. Britt fined for uncalled facemask that stopped Eagles' tush push

Tampa Bay linebacker K.J. Britt finally figured out how to stop Philadelphia's tush push quarterback sneak: Commit a penalty that the officials don't see.

As Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to plunge into the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt on Monday night, Britt grabbed Hurts' facemask and yanked him backward. It was a clear, obvious penalty, but the officials didn't see it, and the two-point conversion attempt failed, a rare unsuccessful "Brotherly Shove."

But while the officials didn't see it, the league's disciplinary office did: Britt was fined $5,592 for the penalty, which was termed unnecessary roughness.

That the league office could review the video and clearly see the facemask that the officials missed raises the question of why facemasking penalties aren't reviewable in replay: If the Eagles could have challenged the ruling, they obviously would have won the challenge and been given another two-point attempt from half the distance to the goal line. It doesn't mean much to the Eagles now that the league office has confirmed the Buccaneers got away with one.