Buccaneers interview LeVar Woods, Phil Galiano for special teams coordinator

The Buccaneers announced two more interviews for their vacant special teams coordinator position.

The team conducted a virtual interview with University of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and an in-person interview with Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano.

Woods played linebacker at Iowa before embarking on a seven-year NFL career. He has spent the last 16 years on Iowa's staff and has head up their special teams staff for the last six years.

Galiano was an assistant special teams coach for the Bucs in 2012 and 2013 under Greg Schiano and he's spent five seasons in New Orleans.

The Bucs have interviewed six candidates in all since Keith Armstrong's retirement.