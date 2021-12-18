Buccaneers injury report: Tom Brady appears with shoulder ailment

Tom Brady pops up on Bucs injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their starting quarterback pop up on the team's injury report Friday.

Prior to their appearance on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady appeared on Tampa's final injury report of the week with a right shoulder ailment.

The 44-year-old Brady was listed as a full participant at practice and did not receive a status (out, doubtful, questionable) for Sunday, meaning it sounds like he's on track to make the 313th start of his career as the Bucs try and wrap up the NFC South title.

Brady's official designation on Friday's report was "not injury-related -- resting player/right shoulder." He was also listed as a "resting player" on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians seems to have had enough of Brady drawing contact when he takes off an runs, as he did several times in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Brady's former New England teammate, Rob Gronkowski, did not participate in Friday's practice either for Tampa with a resting player designation but like Brady, is expected to play Sunday.

With a win, the Bucs can clinch their first NFC South title since 2007 -- they made their first postseason appearance since then in 2020 as a wild-card entrant.