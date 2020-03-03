Are Buccaneers “hot” on Teddy Bridgewater?

This time of year rumors get thrown around a dime a dozen. Some benefit agents/players. Some benefit teams. Some are rumors for rumors sake, seeing what sticks or connecting dots.

Sometimes, it’s hard to differentiate.

Mike Sando of TheAthletic.com quoted an unnamed General Manager saying the Buccaneers could target Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

The quote — “I am hearing Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater,” an NFL G.M. told Sando at the Combine — has opened speculation on social media.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times wrote a story off the quote, wondering whether Bridgewater is the team’s target.

So, Bridgewater may or may not be a Bucs’ target.

The one thing for certain is Jameis Winston‘s future is in doubt, with Bruce Arians saying publicly the team wants to see what its options are before committing to his return.

Winston threw for 5,109 yards last year, the eighth largest total of all time, but also threw 30 interceptions. No quarterback ever had thrown 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in a single season.

Bridgewater is expected to find a new team this offseason, with the Saints unable to afford to re-sign all three of their quarterbacks.

