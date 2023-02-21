Buccaneers to hire George Edwards as outside linebackers coach

The Buccaneers are adding another former member of the Cowboys coaching staff to Todd Bowles’ staff for the 2023 season.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that the Bucs will hire George Edwards as their outside linebackers coach. They are also hiring running backs coach Skip Peete, who joined Edwards in being dismissed by the Cowboys after their playoff loss to the 49ers.

Edwards and Peete helped the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers in their playoff opener before that loss.

Edwards was a senior defensive assistant in Dallas for the last three seasons. He’s been a linebackers coach or defensive coordinator for Minnesota, Miami, Buffalo, Cleveland and Washington since entering the league as the Cowboys linebackers coach in 1998.

